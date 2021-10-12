CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,598 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of -294.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.50.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Summit Insights increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

