Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0491 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Crown has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $14,989.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0491 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,182,477 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

