Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCK. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

NYSE CCK traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $101.07. 519,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Crown by 207.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Crown by 200.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

