Crowns Price Reaches $5.82 (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Crowns has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00214472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00092574 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

