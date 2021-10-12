Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $9.78. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 23,651 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

