Crust Shadow Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $2,049.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00218023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00095349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.