Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Down 99.7% in September

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,493,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CZNI traded up 0.00 on Tuesday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 496,971,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,869,313. Cruzani has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

Cruzani Company Profile

Cruzani, Inc is a franchise development company, which builds and represents franchise concepts and other related businesses throughout the U.S. as well as international markets. The company was founded on February 5, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

