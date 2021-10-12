CryptoSoul Trading 15.1% Higher This Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $664,278.80 and approximately $1,041.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00093274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.40 or 0.00398528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00032277 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

