CryptoTycoon (CTT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $82,750.00

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for $17.19 or 0.00030600 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $82,750.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00215474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00094050 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 930,845 coins and its circulating supply is 92,545 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.