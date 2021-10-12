CryptoZoon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.44 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $17.89 million and $12.44 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded up 47.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00123933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,125.55 or 0.99895828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.44 or 0.06203606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 796,339,523 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.