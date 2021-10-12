CSFB Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CSFB from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.18.

WPM traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$47.83. 433,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,531. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.54 billion and a PE ratio of 26.97.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

