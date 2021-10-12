CUE Protocol Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $53.69 or 0.00095250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $408,986.42 and approximately $1,158.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00063239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00125238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.41 or 0.99943183 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.02 or 0.06207087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.