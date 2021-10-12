Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $26,975.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leigh Zawel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Leigh Zawel sold 28,118 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $814,016.10.

On Monday, August 9th, Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 100,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,729. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $329,772,000. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% during the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 40,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $71,699,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

