Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Cummins has increased its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cummins has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $19.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.14. The company had a trading volume of 865,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.90. Cummins has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.