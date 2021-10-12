CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$207 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.69 million.CURO Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

CURO opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $784.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.87. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $20.81.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 97,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,961 over the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.