CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $784.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. CURO Group has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 97,567 shares of company stock worth $1,619,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

