CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.53 and last traded at $79.68. 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 51,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $860.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.04.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,874.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter worth about $338,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

