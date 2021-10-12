CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $795,118.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00306347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,065.52 or 1.00211371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00059958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

