Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Raised to $57.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CYTK opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $39.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $149,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Cragg sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $77,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $1,281,831. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $15,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

