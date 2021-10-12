DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.19.

Shares of WDAY traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,568. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,428.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

