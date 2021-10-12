Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 17,938 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 75,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 672.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,640,000 after acquiring an additional 886,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 39,467 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 848,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of The Southern by 19.8% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,559,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 422,791 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

