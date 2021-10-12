Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 2,294 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,800,000 after purchasing an additional 497,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after purchasing an additional 259,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,476,000 after buying an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,180,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $133.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $142.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.