Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 35,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,124,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,388 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

