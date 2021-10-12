Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 4,294 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after acquiring an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 278.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 90.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after acquiring an additional 418,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $162.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

