Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 58,779 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,779 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,230 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

WU stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

