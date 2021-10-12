Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,511 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 269.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 84.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 144.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $690.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $654.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $345.19 and a twelve month high of $703.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.