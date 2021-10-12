Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 19,000 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.93.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

