Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 6,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

ILMN opened at $404.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $460.32 and its 200 day moving average is $439.35. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.01 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

