Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys New Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 245,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

