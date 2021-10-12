Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $818.92.

CHTR opened at $695.23 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $772.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $714.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

