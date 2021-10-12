Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in PPG Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.62.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.43.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

