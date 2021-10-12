Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Baidu by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.38 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.