Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 811.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,113 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

