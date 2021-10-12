Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,189,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $13,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.