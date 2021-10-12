Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.39 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $403.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

