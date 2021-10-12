Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 451.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,721,000 after buying an additional 918,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $162.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.13. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.38 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

