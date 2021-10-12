Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 796.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 60,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.06 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $143.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

