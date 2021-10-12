Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $328,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after acquiring an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.06 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $143.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

