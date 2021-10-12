Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.56 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,674.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,617.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,527.72. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,738.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,517 shares of company stock worth $30,589,316. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.