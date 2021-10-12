Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

