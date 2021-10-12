Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $6.53 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,428,000 after acquiring an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

EL opened at $309.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.02.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

