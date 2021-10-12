Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 245,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,865,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Booking by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 46.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Booking by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Booking by 22.2% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,467.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,292.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,297.42. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 245.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

