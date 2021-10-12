Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after acquiring an additional 494,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $158.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

