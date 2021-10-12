Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $7.78 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 59.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $211,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 175.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CSX by 59.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $867,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

CSX stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

