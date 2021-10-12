Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Shares of MAR opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.81 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

