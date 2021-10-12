Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 20,000 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.10% of Xerox worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC grew its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 384,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xerox by 93.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,229,000 after acquiring an additional 462,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Xerox by 167.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Xerox’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

