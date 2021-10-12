Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 28,037 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,037 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,758,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

NYSE K opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

