Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 35,000 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.