Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Square were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Square by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 18,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 279,221 shares of company stock valued at $72,541,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $232.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.04 and a 200 day moving average of $243.04.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

