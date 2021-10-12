Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 134.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 59.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

